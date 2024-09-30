News / Metro

International students experience weekend of traditional Chinese medicine

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  12:25 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0
The program for 50 students from over 20 countries and regions was backed by the China Scholarship Council and organized by the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  12:25 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0
International students experience weekend of traditional Chinese medicine
Ti Gong

A student enjoys a tuina treatment as others look on.

Fifty students from more than 20 countries and regions experienced traditional Chinese medicine in Shanghai over the weekend, enriching their experience in China and developing a better understanding of the country.

The "2024 Experiencing China with Intangible Cultural Heritage Items" program was supported by the China Scholarship Council and organized by the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. The participants were from universities throughout the city, including Tongji University, East China Normal University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, and Shanghai New York University.

International students experience weekend of traditional Chinese medicine
Ti Gong

A student has her health condition checked using an AI-empowered machine.

It was the sixth time the Shanghai University of TCM had hosted the "Experiencing China" tour. This year, it organized an intangible cultural heritage bazaar, integrating TCM, martial arts, embroidery, and woodblock printing.

In an exhibition area for gaofang, students had a close look at the seasonal herbal paste tonic and learned its history, the production process, and ingredients. They also used a machine empowered with artificial intelligence to analyze their health condition by analyzing their tongue, face, and pulse.

International students experience weekend of traditional Chinese medicine
Ti Gong

Students learn tai chi.

The students also tried TCM therapies such as tuina and bonesetting.

Sae-Chu Channarong, a Thai student from East China Normal University, was amazed after receiving tuina, a massage-like treatment method. He said he felt more relaxed and would like to try more TCM healthcare approaches.

International students experience weekend of traditional Chinese medicine
Ti Gong

Students concentrate on their needlework.

They also joined Aaron Christopher Joost, an American student at the Shanghai University of TCM, to practice tai chi, a martial arts that is also a way of keeping fit, learned needlework from an Suzhou-style embroidery master, and tried woodblock printing.

International students experience weekend of traditional Chinese medicine
Ti Gong

Students make designs for woodblock printing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     