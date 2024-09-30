International students experience weekend of traditional Chinese medicine

The program for 50 students from over 20 countries and regions was backed by the China Scholarship Council and organized by the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Ti Gong

Fifty students from more than 20 countries and regions experienced traditional Chinese medicine in Shanghai over the weekend, enriching their experience in China and developing a better understanding of the country. The "2024 Experiencing China with Intangible Cultural Heritage Items" program was supported by the China Scholarship Council and organized by the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. The participants were from universities throughout the city, including Tongji University, East China Normal University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, and Shanghai New York University.

Ti Gong

It was the sixth time the Shanghai University of TCM had hosted the "Experiencing China" tour. This year, it organized an intangible cultural heritage bazaar, integrating TCM, martial arts, embroidery, and woodblock printing. In an exhibition area for gaofang, students had a close look at the seasonal herbal paste tonic and learned its history, the production process, and ingredients. They also used a machine empowered with artificial intelligence to analyze their health condition by analyzing their tongue, face, and pulse.

Ti Gong

The students also tried TCM therapies such as tuina and bonesetting. Sae-Chu Channarong, a Thai student from East China Normal University, was amazed after receiving tuina, a massage-like treatment method. He said he felt more relaxed and would like to try more TCM healthcare approaches.

Ti Gong

They also joined Aaron Christopher Joost, an American student at the Shanghai University of TCM, to practice tai chi, a martial arts that is also a way of keeping fit, learned needlework from an Suzhou-style embroidery master, and tried woodblock printing.