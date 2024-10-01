Light festival illuminates creekside, malls in Putuo
The Putuo section of the Shanghai International Light Festival opened on Monday evening at the Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park, and at other landmarks including Haina Town and the M50 art hub.
The theme of Putuo's light festival is "Dreams of Time: Immersive Interactive Light." It will run through October 7 across the district.
The festival features light shows and creative installations aimed at transforming the park along Suzhou Creek into a vibrant nighttime attraction for residents and visitors.
At the park's iconic site, a 62-meter-high chimney from the former Shanghai Reagent Factory was illuminated with a series of colored lights, blending elements of the area's industrial history with modern urban aesthetics.
The event also showcased five unique light installations in the Zhenru Unipark MAX.
One notable piece, created by French artist Clement Himbert, symbolizes the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France.
Another installation, titled "Walking Picasso," integrates the artist's style with modern consumer culture through shopping bags.
Additionally, the "Pole Star" installation presented a futuristic atmosphere using technology, while "Morning Star" featured a starry design connecting viewers with the cosmos. "Let's Chill" offered a space for relaxation, promoting a laid-back vibe for attendees.
At Haina Park, light installations reflected themes of "Sea," "Gather," "Hundred" and "River." These designs harmonized with natural scenery, creating an immersive light experience. The festival aims to merge light and culture, fostering a new consumer experience in the area.