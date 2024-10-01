Light festival illuminates creekside, malls in Putuo

The Putuo section of the Shanghai International Light Festival opened on Monday evening at the Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park, and at other landmarks including Haina Town and the M50 art hub.

The theme of Putuo's light festival is "Dreams of Time: Immersive Interactive Light." It will run through October 7 across the district.

The festival features light shows and creative installations aimed at transforming the park along Suzhou Creek into a vibrant nighttime attraction for residents and visitors.

At the park's iconic site, a 62-meter-high chimney from the former Shanghai Reagent Factory was illuminated with a series of colored lights, blending elements of the area's industrial history with modern urban aesthetics.