﻿
News / Metro

Light festival illuminates creekside, malls in Putuo

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:04 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
The Putuo section of the Shanghai International Light Festival opened on Monday evening at the Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park, along with Zhenru Unipark MAX.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:04 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
Light festival illuminates creekside, malls in Putuo
Ti Gong

A lighting show takes place at the Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park in Putuo District.

The Putuo section of the Shanghai International Light Festival opened on Monday evening at the Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park, and at other landmarks including Haina Town and the M50 art hub.

The theme of Putuo's light festival is "Dreams of Time: Immersive Interactive Light." It will run through October 7 across the district.

The festival features light shows and creative installations aimed at transforming the park along Suzhou Creek into a vibrant nighttime attraction for residents and visitors.

At the park's iconic site, a 62-meter-high chimney from the former Shanghai Reagent Factory was illuminated with a series of colored lights, blending elements of the area's industrial history with modern urban aesthetics.

Light festival illuminates creekside, malls in Putuo
Ti Gong

A lighting show illuminates the Zhenru Unipark MAX on Monday night.

The event also showcased five unique light installations in the Zhenru Unipark MAX.

One notable piece, created by French artist Clement Himbert, symbolizes the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France.

Another installation, titled "Walking Picasso," integrates the artist's style with modern consumer culture through shopping bags.

Additionally, the "Pole Star" installation presented a futuristic atmosphere using technology, while "Morning Star" featured a starry design connecting viewers with the cosmos. "Let's Chill" offered a space for relaxation, promoting a laid-back vibe for attendees.

At Haina Park, light installations reflected themes of "Sea," "Gather," "Hundred" and "River." These designs harmonized with natural scenery, creating an immersive light experience. The festival aims to merge light and culture, fostering a new consumer experience in the area.

Light festival illuminates creekside, malls in Putuo
Ti Gong

An art installation at the Zhenru Unipark MAX mall

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     