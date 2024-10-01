From newsstands to 5G: Shanghai's lively evolution in living and connecting

Exploring the vibrant journey of Shanghai as it transitions from traditional newsstands to a cutting-edge 5G landscape. This evolution not only transformed communication and technology but also reshaped the lifestyle of its people. Discover how each phase – marked by mobile revolutions, the rise of smartphones, and the age of artificial intelligence – has redefined the way Shanghai residents connect, engage and celebrate their dynamic urban lives.

From newsstand to the dawn of the Internet As the millennium turned, Shanghai found itself at a crossroads between tradition and the digital age. In a world before smartphones and apps, life was simpler, yet full of new possibilities – e-mails replaced letters, music was still on CDs, and the city's rapid development was just beginning to transform the skyline. People communicated through early internet platforms like MSN, Yahoo Messenger, QQ and Renren.com. Though internet connections were slow, they offered a thrilling glimpse of what was to come.

"One of my most memorable experiences in 1999 was going to the Bund and play with an inflatable hammer. I started my day shopping at Dmall, where I bought an inflatable hammer. After browsing, I walked all the way from Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall to the Bund, singing at Holiday KTV along the way, swinging the hammer and playfully hitting anyone I encountered." Miss Qian, a sales clerk at the First Department Store

"I bought my first mobile phone in 1999. It was a new Nokia model, small enough to fit in the palm of my hand, with an orange case – very fashionable," recalled Chen Chen, a famous TV anchor of Shanghai Media Group. Back then, she had just moved to Shanghai from Hangzhou, studying at Shanghai International Studies University and enjoying campus life as a "new Shanghainese." Before the concept of "apps" existed, people caught up on the news via sluggish webpages or, more commonly, at the bustling Oriental Newsstand scattered across the city. These kiosks, with their neatly stacked rows of newspapers and glossy magazines, were a daily stop for commuters, students, and retirees alike. It was an essential part of urban life. Music was still enjoyed through CDs, carefully stored in collections at home or bought from bustling street vendors. The Walkman and Discman were essential for commutes on the freshly opened Metro Line 3, with passengers holding paper subway tickets, which would soon give way to digital ones.

"Back then, the main way for fans to collect information was through clippings. They would cut out articles about the Shenhua team from various newspapers and create a scrapbook." Ji Yuyang, sports reporter of Oriental Sports Daily

The city had just launched the Bund Sightseeing Tunnel, a futuristic vision of what was to come, while weekends were still spent at classic family-friendly spots like Jinjiang Amusement Park and Hongkou Football Stadium. Sports fever surged across the city, with Liu Xiang's hurdles and Yao Ming's basketball stardom lighting up the national imagination. "The year of 1999 marked the beginning of China's sports internationalization, symbolized by the completion of Hongkou Football Stadium, the nation's first professional football stadium, and Manchester United's visit to Shanghai. This paved the way for Shanghai's growth in hosting international commercial sports events, such as F1 and the Shanghai Masters in later years," said Ji Yuyang, a sports reporter of Oriental Sports Daily.

Karaoke and clubbing were beloved pastime that brought people together in the vibrant nightlife of early 2000s Shanghai. Friends would gather in at bustling karaoke bars, belting out their favorite tunes with enthusiasm and laughter. "We were also really into clubbing back then. My university had its own dance hall, and every Saturday, students from other universities – especially those with more male students – would come to dance. The facilities were very outdated, but it was still packed and a lot of fun," Chen said.

"So I would say when I first arrived in Shanghai in 2012, everyone was so welcoming, really made me feel at home. And the energy of the city is really incredible. Just watching Shanghai grow over the last 12 years, how it's developed or the infrastructure has been really a pleasure and amazing experience. Neil, from Britain, in procurement industry

The internet was beginning to seep into everyday life, but not in the form of apps or smartphones. At home, families were more likely to gather around a TV set for the latest drama, while home-cooked dinners brought everyone together after a long day of school or work. "In 2000, Shanghai opened its first Starbucks. I had a senior who interned there and offered to take us for coffee. I still remember holding my phone as I drank my first cup of coffee at the Starbucks in Lippo Plaza on Huaihai Road. "As for entertainment, it's basically the same as today, just with different devices. Don't underestimate us – we had classmates who skipped classes to play video games too! The only difference is that back then, we used desktop computers while now it's all on smartphones," Chen recalled.

And though the world was beginning to shift online, everyday tasks still relied on face-to-face interactions. Getting directions meant asking a stranger, and public phone booths were still common for people needing to make a quick call on the go. This was Shanghai at the turn of the century. Looking back, it feels like a simpler time, but one that paved the way for the fast-paced, digital city we know today.

"Today, the digital era has revolutionized the expat experience. With the advent of instant messaging, social media, and video calls, staying connected is easier than ever. Irfan Jo, from Indonesia, in the field of education

From pages to pixels: The mobile revolution begins The digital age began to take shape, and the first hints of mobility were hard to miss. Enter the Kindle, a game changer that brought e-reading to life with its ink-like screen, making reading on the go a breeze. News wasn't just confined to newspapers anymore; mobile news apps popped up, giving people instant access to the latest headlines. Then came the iPod, ushering in a new way to enjoy music, while some mobile phones began to support MP3 playback, revolutionizing playlists everywhere. Young folks flocked to coffee shops like Starbucks, laptops open and fingers flying, as they embraced online shopping and the burgeoning digital world around them.

"Living in this new digital era in China is impressive and brings many conveniences. Nowadays, I can solve so many tasks in such easy ways just by using my cell phone. I love using kuaidi here, it is always very fast, easy and has many options. I have practically forgotten how to go to a store to buy something. Paulo Martinello, from Brazil, in consultancy industry

Smartphones & social swells: The age of instant connection Next came the smartphone explosion, a true game changer in connectivity, thanks to the arrival of 4G networks. Suddenly, communication was transformed with WeChat, the app that became the lifeline for chatting and sharing moments. The opening of Disneyland in Shanghai sent waves of excitement through the city, while mobile gaming swept through youth culture like wildfire. With smartphones in every pocket, the app era took off, making social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Weibo, Xiaohongshu, Tiktok the new hangout spots. Food delivery services surged, and shared bicycles turned city commuting into a breeze.

"Living in China for over 15 years now, I have witnessed firsthand how mobile technology has reshaped the way we interact, shop, pay, and travel. Our phones have truly become mini-offices, enabling us to work anytime, anywhere. While we may think this technology brings us closer, it can paradoxically also isolate us. As a result, I have come to realize the importance of disconnecting and reconnecting with life's true pleasures. Being fully present and mindful is essential – and sometimes, that is best achieved without a constant digital connection. Joanne Tang, from the Netherlands, founder & CEO of Infinite Luxury Group

5G & beyond: Short videos, livestreaming and digital dreams Finally, we entered the 5G era, characterized by rapid technological advancements and the prevalence of short video content. Smart wearable devices, including smartwatches, enhanced fitness and sports activities, making cycling, running, basketball, tennis, skateboarding and marathons increasingly popular.

"Thinking back to when phones were only used for calls and texts, it's amazing how now we can have real-time video chats, binge-watch shows, and play games on the go, making commuting a lot less boring. Platforms like Pinterest help me realize many creative ideas, which is quite fulfilling. Zhizhi Mei, Graphic designer