'Birthday' noodles honor 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China

  16:41 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
The Pudong Library hosted a noodle celebration on October 1 in honor of National Day, to mark the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.
Ti Gong

Special dishes are presented to celebrate National Day.

The Pudong Library hosted a vibrant noodle celebration on October 1 in honor of National Day.

In Chinese culture, enjoying noodles on one's birthday symbolizes longevity, much like candles on a cake do in Western traditions.

At midday, Pudong residents came together for a noodle-eating event to mark the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

Attendees enjoyed patriotic films and explored a traditional fair showcasing Pudong's rich intangible cultural heritage.

Ti Gong

Residents eat birthday noodles to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
﻿
