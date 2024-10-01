﻿
Shanghai TCM hospital announces cooperation with Hong Kong university

  16:53 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
The Shanghai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University set up a joint laboratory for innovative TCM research and promotion
A traditional Chinese medicine hospital in Shanghai on Monday announced a cooperation program with a Hong Kong university on innovative TCM research and promotion.

The Shanghai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University set up a joint laboratory for new drug research and translation, small model organism platform, TCM quality research, organoid and 3D printing, as well as the promotion and translation of TCM healthcare products in Hong Kong and Macau.

The two parties will also collaborate on basic research, teaching, talent training, and exchanges to boost high-quality TCM study and development, officials said.

The cooperation is part of the hospital's 70th anniversary celebration, which initiated events and projects focusing on TCM's inheritance and innovative development.

"The cooperation with Hong Kong Polytechnic University is another step to push the scientific and modern develop of TCM," said Dr Sun Yongning, vice president of the hospital.

