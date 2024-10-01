Chinese and expats donate blood to celebrate National Day
The Shanghai Blood Center launched a special volunteer campaign to encourage more people to roll up their sleeves and give blood during the weeklong holiday, which began on Tuesday.
Shanghai needs 1,500 units of blood and 300 units of platelets each day to meet clinical demand.
Blood donation spots and vehicles in different parts of the city started to receive donors in early morning.
Some 50 volunteers from Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, drove all the way to Shanghai to donate blood.
Volunteers from the "Red Power" organization have come to Shanghai frequently in the past 20-odd years to donate blood, bringing hope and life to patients.
Zheng Shiming, founder of the organization, said people in Shanghai and Ningbo are of the same family and should help each other.
Shanghai Blood Center has recruited volunteers to recruit donors at scenic spots and blood collection vehicles during the holiday. Many regular donors and warm-hearted residents signed up to participate in the scheme.
"After seeing the scheme on Shanghai Blood Center's WeChat account, I registered immediately. I am serving at the blood collection vehicle at Yuyuan Garden, where there are a large number of visitors. I am happy that many travelers are stepping into the vehicle to donate blood," said a volunteer surnamed Mao.
Over 30 expatriates also answered a call from Bloodline, an expatriate blood donor team, and dropped in to different donation spots around the city.
Dunja Ina from Germany said she came to Shanghai Blood Center soon after seeing the proposal.
"I am very happy to devote my strength to the city," she said. "The whole donation process here is very professional, safe and efficient. Nurses here are very kind and professional."