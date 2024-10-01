﻿
News / Metro

Chinese and expats donate blood to celebrate National Day

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:15 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
Plenty of people started the holiday by rolling up their sleeves to give the gift of life at blood donation sites across the city, including a group of volunteers from Ningbo.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:15 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
Chinese and expats donate blood to celebrate National Day
Ti Gong

A volunteer promotes blood donations.

The Shanghai Blood Center launched a special volunteer campaign to encourage more people to roll up their sleeves and give blood during the weeklong holiday, which began on Tuesday.

Shanghai needs 1,500 units of blood and 300 units of platelets each day to meet clinical demand.

Blood donation spots and vehicles in different parts of the city started to receive donors in early morning.

Some 50 volunteers from Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, drove all the way to Shanghai to donate blood.

Volunteers from the "Red Power" organization have come to Shanghai frequently in the past 20-odd years to donate blood, bringing hope and life to patients.

Zheng Shiming, founder of the organization, said people in Shanghai and Ningbo are of the same family and should help each other.

Chinese and expats donate blood to celebrate National Day
Ti Gong

Some people are donating blood to celebrate National Day.

Shanghai Blood Center has recruited volunteers to recruit donors at scenic spots and blood collection vehicles during the holiday. Many regular donors and warm-hearted residents signed up to participate in the scheme.

"After seeing the scheme on Shanghai Blood Center's WeChat account, I registered immediately. I am serving at the blood collection vehicle at Yuyuan Garden, where there are a large number of visitors. I am happy that many travelers are stepping into the vehicle to donate blood," said a volunteer surnamed Mao.

Over 30 expatriates also answered a call from Bloodline, an expatriate blood donor team, and dropped in to different donation spots around the city.

Dunja Ina from Germany said she came to Shanghai Blood Center soon after seeing the proposal.

"I am very happy to devote my strength to the city," she said. "The whole donation process here is very professional, safe and efficient. Nurses here are very kind and professional."

Chinese and expats donate blood to celebrate National Day
Ti Gong

Dunja Ina from Germany donates blood at Shanghai Blood Center on Tuesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yuyuan Garden
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     