Chinese and expats donate blood to celebrate National Day

The Shanghai Blood Center launched a special volunteer campaign to encourage more people to roll up their sleeves and give blood during the weeklong holiday, which began on Tuesday.

Shanghai needs 1,500 units of blood and 300 units of platelets each day to meet clinical demand.

Blood donation spots and vehicles in different parts of the city started to receive donors in early morning.

Some 50 volunteers from Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, drove all the way to Shanghai to donate blood.

Volunteers from the "Red Power" organization have come to Shanghai frequently in the past 20-odd years to donate blood, bringing hope and life to patients.

Zheng Shiming, founder of the organization, said people in Shanghai and Ningbo are of the same family and should help each other.