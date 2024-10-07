﻿
News / Metro

Autumn comes early along with drizzle and showers

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:04 UTC+8, 2024-10-07       0
Shanghai official says it's official – the season has arrived in the city, the earliest in 10 years, after an average temperature of below 22 degrees was recorded since October 1.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:04 UTC+8, 2024-10-07       0

Autumn has officially arrived, the earliest in 10 years, a Shanghai meteorological official has announced.

The average temperature has been below 22 degrees since October 1, and is predicted to stay below that level for the next two days.

Autumn comes early along with drizzle and showers
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Pedestrians walk with umbrellas amid Monday's drizzle.

On Monday, the last day of the seven-day National Day holiday, Shanghai experienced drizzle and scattered showers, with temperatures ranging between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Sunshine is expected to return on Tuesday, with temperatures fluctuating between 17 and 23 degrees.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to around 26 degrees, with lows around 21 degrees, in a week.

This summer lasted a total of 138 days, including 52 days where temperatures exceeded 35 degrees.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
National Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     