Autumn comes early along with drizzle and showers

The average temperature has been below 22 degrees since October 1, and is predicted to stay below that level for the next two days.

Autumn has officially arrived, the earliest in 10 years, a Shanghai meteorological official has announced.

On Monday, the last day of the seven-day National Day holiday, Shanghai experienced drizzle and scattered showers, with temperatures ranging between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Sunshine is expected to return on Tuesday, with temperatures fluctuating between 17 and 23 degrees.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to around 26 degrees, with lows around 21 degrees, in a week.

This summer lasted a total of 138 days, including 52 days where temperatures exceeded 35 degrees.