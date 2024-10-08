Pakistani girl with rare disease receives younger sister's umbilical cord blood in Shanghai

Expatriate patients in Shanghai describe the local medical service as quick, professional, and high-quality. The city is expanding its international medical service to become a destination for expats seeking high-quality health care services. Shanghai is working hard to attain this goal, as international medicine entails more than only VIP services but also high-quality services in accordance with worldwide practice and standards.

A 2-year-old Pakistani girl with a rare genetic condition that causes a progressive decline in the mental and motor functions received a transplant of her newborn sister's umbilical blood in the city on Tuesday.

It will take one month to determine whether the seed of life can germinate inside the girl's body and halt the degradation of her neurological functions, such as muscle movement, intelligence, mood, and even personality.

The girl, the fourth child in the Saudi Arabian family, began to exhibit symptoms such as unsteady walking, eye problems, and difficulty grasping objects with her hands at the age of a year and a half.

Her parents took her to the local hospital, where doctors confirmed that she had metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), a rare genetic condition that damages the white matter of the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) and peripheral nerves.

This condition is caused by autosomal recessive inheritance, which means that both parents are carriers, and their children have a one-fourth chance of being healthy, a one-fourth chance of being patients, and a half chance of being carriers. Both of the patient's brothers are carriers, and her elderly sister is also a patient with severe conditions.

The family took her to several hospitals in Saudi Arabia and even the UK, where doctors suggested a stem cell transplant, but they had to face the high cost and long waiting time.

A business partner in China told the patient's father about the Children's Hospital of Fudan University, which is wellknown for rare disease treatment. The family contacted the hospital, which launched an online group consultation on July 11 and offered a complete treatment plan and suggestions, with which the parents were very satisfied.

"The condition typically manifests symptoms when a child is 1 or 2 years old, and the consequences are irreversible. This patient is special. Upon learning of the mother's pregnancy during our online consultation, we made two recommendations.

"If the fetus is healthy, it can donate umbilical blood to the elder sibling. If the fetus is sick, we can begin treatment before the baby starts to show symptoms," said Dr Wang Yi, president of the children's hospital, one of the 13 leading public hospitals participating in the city's scheme to encourage local hospitals to step up efforts in offering international medical tourism products and streamlined health care services.