Shakespeare Market to open as part of 'Shakespeare in the Park' project

Shakespeare Market to open as part of 'Shakespeare in the Park' project

The Shakespeare Market will be held from October 11 to 20 at Gucheng Park as part of the third season of the "Shakespeare in the Park" project.

The cultural festival invites attendees to immerse themselves in a world where the romance of the Renaissance collides with vibrant modernity.

Visitors can wander through an array of creative stalls featuring delicious food, handmade crafts, fresh flowers, and unique cultural products, perfect for those eager to enjoy a treasure hunt filled with surprises.

Street performances and spontaneous acts will pop up throughout the event, bringing to life the spirit of the Renaissance and providing an enriching experience steeped in history and creativity.

Highlighting local talent, the market showcases a variety of exceptional vendors. From charming flower shops offering a serene escape in the midst of city life to the "Coexistence Plan Shop," which features original illustrations that celebrate the connection between art and nature, there's something for everyone.

Tasty offerings include artisanal gelato from CALDO, or visitors can explore unique offerings from boutique brands such as "Wading Pool," showcasing contemporary art and handmade pieces.

The market is open daily from 2pm to 8:30pm for an immersive journey into creativity and culture, where every corner offers a new discovery.

If you go:

Date: October 11-20

Venue: Gucheng Park

Address: 333 Renmin Road

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Gucheng Park
