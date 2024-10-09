Harrow Shanghai returns with Autumn Whole-School Open Day on October 26

Prepare for the return of the Autumn Whole-School Open Day at Harrow Shanghai on October 26!

This international school hosts the event twice a year, and families with children between the ages of 18 months and 18 years are invited to explore the programs from 9:30am to noon.

An exciting event awaits all visitors as Harrow students put on a show about their ability, confidence, and leadership.

Expect captivating shows and informative tours of the campus where students will share their experiences and explain the significance of the school's distinctive customs, such as the "Capping Ceremony."

Talk directly with the leadership team of the school, which includes the principal and the academic staff. They will go over the curriculum's strengths, Harrow's educational philosophy, and the welcoming environment that makes this school unique.

Additionally, visitors can experience the small classroom settings where educators use interactive courses to spark students' interest and develop their critical thinking skills.

In addition to offering a wide range of extracurricular activities, Harrow Shanghai places a strong emphasis on holistic education. Choose from a variety of activities, such as robotics and the arts, golf and equestrian sports.

Take advantage of this opportunity to make an important choice for your child's education!

