Herbal tonic becomes more appealing with lollipops for children

Along with the drop in temperature, local hospitals unveiled the annual gaofang season, a herbal tonic boosting health and enhancing immunity. While sticking to tradition, hospitals are bringing innovations to make TCM more accessible to young people, children and even expats through new styles, new ingredients, new tastes and new packages.

Gaofang is a paste made of condensed liquid medicines taken in winter. In traditional Chinese medicine theory, it can enhance health, especially for the elderly, children with poor development, and people with weak immunity and chronic diseases. It can also help young and middle-aged people who are in poor health due to work pressure and unhealthy lifestyles.

"Gaofang is a traditional tonic but following a modern medicine theory – precise medicine, as each paste is tailor-made as doctors must check the patient and then make a prescription. Our hospital follows the traditional process of making gaofang which consists of seven steps and takes up to two days," said Dr Zhao Qing from Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine. The hospital is the only one in the city to maintain tradition by having a special plant with 100 bronze vessels to make the tonic.