City temple serves up free 'longevity noodles'

Shanghai's Jade Buddha Temple offered 30,000 servings of "longevity noodles" to seniors for the Double Ninth Festival on Friday, a day dedicated to the elderly.

The luohan noodles, customized by the temple dating back to the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), are served free to senior citizens at the temple through Sunday.

Prayers and Buddhist musical performances will be held during the event. Volunteers also set up charity sales booths at the temple, raising funds for elderly care initiatives.