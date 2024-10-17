News / Metro

Shanghai Disneyland apologizes for playing cards 'ban'

Company says sorry for blocking a visitor from bringing a deck of playing cards into the park, admitting that the incident had been a mistake by a member of its security staff.
Shanghai Disneyland apologizes for playing cards 'ban'
Ti Gong

A man with a deck of playing cards is stopped by Disney security.

Shanghai Disneyland apologized on Thursday for blocking a visitor from bringing a deck of playing cards into the park, admitting the incident was caused by a staff mistake.

The issue surfaced on October 14 when a man posted a video online, complaining that security at Shanghai Disneyland had stopped him during a bag check and prohibited him from entering with the playing cards.

The video shows the man involved in a dispute with Disneyland security, holding a deck of playing cards, a small pair of scissors, and a flashlight.

He asks: "Why aren't playing cards allowed?" The security guard replies: "This is Disneyland, not a poker room."

On Wednesday, Disney's customer service initially defended the policy, stating that playing cards were not allowed as they could interfere with park operations.

However, on Thursday, Disney reversed its stance, offering an apology and acknowledging a mistake.

"Ordinary playing cards are not on the list of prohibited items, and the ban was an error by our on-site team," the park said in a statement.

"We deeply apologize for the inconvenience caused to the guest," the statement added.

