Exhibition highlights breast cancer prevention and control

These works are created by six artists from countries including China, France and the UK after listening to stories and comments from breast cancer patients and doctors. They express care and understanding of breast cancer patients and showcase strength and power to face the disease and strive for health and hope.

The art works will be displayed at Shanghai United Family Hospital from now to October 30. It is also the second station of the exhibition after it was displayed in communities in Beijing, said its main organizer GE HealthCare.

An art exhibition with works jointly created by artists from home and abroad, breast cancer patients and doctors has been unveiled in the city to promote society's awareness of breast cancer prevention and control.

Organizers said the meaning of medicine is not only disease treatment but also the care and support for patients. So the exhibition is an innovative method to promote and also enhance the concept of breast cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.

November is always called Pink November, because it is breast cancer awareness month. Various education and patient care events have started in the city.

Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center said it has introduced a standard care and treatment clinic for breast cancer patients with arm lymphedema, one of the commonest complications of breast cancer surgery.

Since breast cancer patients usually have their axillary lymph nodes removed during surgery, some of the lymph vessels can become blocked, preventing lymph fluid from leaving the tissue below the area. Lymphedema occurs when lymph fluid builds up in the arm, causing it to swell.

To solve patients' problem, the cancer center established an arm lymphedema evaluation and treatment clinic to offer patients professional care and guidance. So far nearly 14,000 patients have received treatment in the clinic, greatly improving life quality.

"Lymphedema can take place any time after three months after surgery," said Dr Shao Zhimin from the cancer center. "About 20 to 30 percent of breast cancer patients can suffer the problem, which needs lifelong management. If it is serious, patients' life quality can be severely impacted."

The center performs more than 8,100 breast surgeries and provides 350,000 outpatient services every year.

The center introduced the special lymphedema clinic to provide patients whole-process management to achieve early prevention, effective intervention and proper management to improve patients' life quality.

Its medical staff also provide education and training to patients and their family to carry out self-management and care for better compliance and treatment outcomes.