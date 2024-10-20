Expats try hand at nine games of old lanes

An array of haipai cultural and sports activities offered a delightful experience to people at the riverfront area of Huangpu District on Sunday.

Ti Gong

From sports games to handicraft experience to a Shanghai dialect challenge, an array of haipai (Shanghai style) cultural and sports activities offered a delightful experience to people at the riverfront area of Huangpu District on Sunday. The community jiuzi final of the 4th Shanghai Citizen's Games and also the Huangpu District's jiuzi final competition were held. Jiuzi refers to the "nine games" played in Shanghai's old lanes some 50 years ago. It includes nine alley games such as playing marbles, rolling hoops, hopscotch and rubber band skipping.

The final was divided into adolescent, adult, and international student groups, as many enthusiasts have been found among foreign students in Shanghai and from overseas. It also provided opportunities for Chinese and foreign athletes to learn and communicate. "All these items are very interesting and I am interested trying all of them," said Aleksandr from Russia who studies at Shanghai University. "In our country, there's no such event and I am also happy watching others play," he added. "It is a good activity for children to experience the fun of sports as I saw from their eyes that they had big interest."

Ti Gong

A jiuzi pin collection activity was launched at the same time. Participants can get a pin by stamping and checking in at designated on-site activities. The pin is actually a set of 10 jiuzi sports badges. Its design centers on the nine jiuzi sports forms and representative buildings of Shanghai. In addition to the competition area, the event also specially set up a handicraft game area and jiuzi market area. There were 24 solar terms science popularization, Shanghai dialect challenge, diabolo exercise, bamboo pole dancing games, handicraft experience and cultural exchange activities at the areas. Jiuzi sports represents a unique folk sports culture of Shanghai. The event innovates the "sports plus culture" model, aimed at exploring the historical and cultural heritage of the city, inheriting and promoting local characteristic sports activities, and making "old antiques" show "new vitality" in the new era, the organizers said.

Ti Gong