﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Award to be presented overseas for first time

Xinhua
  21:02 UTC+8, 2024-10-22       0
The Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award) will be presented overseas for the first time this year.
Xinhua
  21:02 UTC+8, 2024-10-22       0

The Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award) will be presented overseas for the first time this year, according to a press conference held by the municipal government of Shanghai on Tuesday.

The award will be handed out at the Global Observance of World Cities Day in Egypt's Alexandria on October 31.

The Shanghai Award is a global initiative led by UN-Habitat and Shanghai Municipality. Specifically targeting cities, the award is dedicated to recognizing the outstanding progress and achievements of cities and municipalities around the world in their implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as well as the New Urban Agenda.

This pioneer global award aims to view the progress, strategy and action of cities in its own context via a holistic approach. An independent international jury composed of geographically diverse members will assess award applications and make recommendations in terms of the winners.

The first cycle of the award, an annual recognition, took place in 2023. In each cycle, the award will be given to no more than five cities. The award ceremony will be held at a major international platform and winners will be presented with both a plaque and a trophy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     