Lingang emerges as a new sports tourism destination

The 11th Yangtze River Delta Sports and Leisure Experience Season was held in Pudong's Lingang area.

A new skiing resort and outing facilities have made Pudong's Lingang neighborhood a new Yangtze River Delta sports tourism destination. Nearly 180 outdoor sports enthusiasts from Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui participated in the 11th Yangtze River Delta Sports and Leisure Experience Season in Lingang this week.



Ti Gong

The participants skied at the Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort and competed in a city orientation competition at the Navigator Rowing Club, Duoyun Bookstore, and table tennis and tennis centers. Guinness World Records recognized Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort as the world's largest indoor ski facility when it opened last month. The vertical drop inside the snow world is nearly 60 meters, with three ski slopes totaling nearly 1,200 meters in length and a snow entertainment area.

Ti Gong

"It's great that we can enjoy our time in a snow world without leaving the Yangtze River Delta region," Li Xing, who is from Jiangsu, remarked. "There are several museums and entertainment parks nearby. I'll bring my family with me next time," he said. Lingang was hosting the Shanghai International Popular Sports Festival when he was visiting. Li and other visitors participated in interactive activities, tried new sports, and watched fireworks at the festival.



Ti Gong