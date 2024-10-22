﻿
News / Metro

Lingang emerges as a new sports tourism destination

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:04 UTC+8, 2024-10-22       0
The 11th Yangtze River Delta Sports and Leisure Experience Season was held in Pudong's Lingang area.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:04 UTC+8, 2024-10-22       0

A new skiing resort and outing facilities have made Pudong's Lingang neighborhood a new Yangtze River Delta sports tourism destination.

Nearly 180 outdoor sports enthusiasts from Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui participated in the 11th Yangtze River Delta Sports and Leisure Experience Season in Lingang this week.

Lingang emerges as a new sports tourism destination
Ti Gong

Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort is the world's largest indoor ski facility.

The participants skied at the Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort and competed in a city orientation competition at the Navigator Rowing Club, Duoyun Bookstore, and table tennis and tennis centers.

Guinness World Records recognized Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort as the world's largest indoor ski facility when it opened last month.

The vertical drop inside the snow world is nearly 60 meters, with three ski slopes totaling nearly 1,200 meters in length and a snow entertainment area.

Lingang emerges as a new sports tourism destination
Ti Gong

Sports enthusiasts from neighboring provinces pose at the Haichang Ocean Park in Lingang.

"It's great that we can enjoy our time in a snow world without leaving the Yangtze River Delta region," Li Xing, who is from Jiangsu, remarked.

"There are several museums and entertainment parks nearby. I'll bring my family with me next time," he said.

Lingang was hosting the Shanghai International Popular Sports Festival when he was visiting. Li and other visitors participated in interactive activities, tried new sports, and watched fireworks at the festival.

Lingang emerges as a new sports tourism destination
Ti Gong

Duoyun Bookstore was one of the city orientation competition stops.

Sports officials in Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Anhui have collaborated on the Sports and Leisure Experience Season since 2014 to improve sports industry cooperation and create a sports-leisure-consumption market.

This year's Experience Season had seven stops, with Lingang being the sole one from Shanghai. Other stops were Ningbo, Zhuji, and Wuhu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     