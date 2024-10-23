Safety first when carrying power banks on flights

In this guide, we'll explore why power banks can be hazardous on flights, how they should be handled, and what safety precautions travelers should take to ensure a safe journey.

A fire incident on October 20 at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport on a jet bridge has raised serious concerns about power banks on flights. A passenger's backpack, containing a power bank and clothing, caught fire while a flight from Tianjin was disembarking. Although no one was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished, the event highlighted the potential dangers of using power banks during air travel. Similar incidents are understood to have occurred on Shanghai's Metro system in the past week. In this guide, we'll explore why power banks can be hazardous on flights, how they should be handled, and what safety precautions travelers should take.

Why do power banks pose a risk on airplanes? Power banks contain lithium-ion batteries, which are prone to overheating or catching fire under certain conditions. These risks are magnified during a flight due to the unique environment of an airplane cabin.

1. Cabin pressure changes: During takeoff and landing, cabin pressure fluctuates, creating an environment where the stability of lithium-ion batteries may be compromised. This can cause a power bank to overheat or even ignite, especially if it is in use. 2. Overheating: Power banks generate heat when in use. In a pressurized cabin with limited ventilation, this heat buildup can increase the risk of a thermal runaway, where heat generated within the battery causes it to catch fire. 3. Impact from compression or dropping: If a power bank is accidentally crushed or dropped, especially during a flight, it can damage the internal cells, leading to short circuits and fires. In confined spaces such as airplane seats, pressure or force from luggage or movement can also lead to overheating.

Air travel safety regulations for power banks The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and international aviation bodies have strict guidelines regarding carrying and using power banks on flights:

1. Carry-on only: Power banks must be carried in your carry-on luggage or kept on your person. They are prohibited in checked luggage due to the difficulty of responding to potential fires in the cargo hold. 2. Power Limits: Power banks with an energy rating of up to 100Wh can be carried without restrictions. Power banks between 100Wh and 160Wh require airline approval. Power banks over 160Wh or without clearly marked energy ratings are prohibited. 3. Limit on quantity: Each passenger is allowed to carry a maximum of two power banks. 4. Usage restrictions: Using a power bank during a flight is strictly prohibited. The pressure changes in the cabin can make the internal lithium cells unstable, increasing the risk of overheating and fire. This is why passengers are often reminded by cabin crew not to use their power banks at any point during the flight.

Safe use of power banks on flights 1. Check airline regulations: Always verify the airline's rules on carrying power banks before travel. Ensure your power bank falls within the Wh (Watt-hour) limits set.

2. Avoid using power banks mid-flight: Despite being allowed on board, do not use power banks during the flight. Changes in cabin pressure make the device more susceptible to overheating or malfunctioning. 3. Monitor your power bank: Keep your power bank in a safe place where it won't be subject to compression or heat. Avoid placing it in overhead compartments where luggage shifting might crush it. 4. Use certified products: Only buy power banks certified by reputable organizations such as the China Compulsory Certification (CCC) or similar international safety bodies. This reduces the risk of malfunction. 5. Seek assistance if needed: If your power bank falls into a hard-to-reach place (such as between seats), seek help from cabin crew rather than trying to retrieve it yourself, which can cause further damage or compression. By being aware of the science behind these risks and adhering to safety guidelines, you can help prevent dangerous situations while flying.