Blockchain Valley unveiled in Jing'an District

A new hub dedicated to pioneering blockchain development in Shanghai was unveiled in Jing'an District during the 2024 Industrial Blockchain Conference.

Blockchain Valley is situated in the Shibei High Technology Park, designated by the Chinese government as a pilot area for implementing cutting-edge blockchain applications.

It is a sprawling complex consisting of eight buildings, with a total area of ​​120,000 square meters, and 66,000 square meters of office space.

During the conference, a ceremony welcomed the arrival of four institutions, including the Shanghai Data Service Provider Association and the Shanghai Blockchain Technology Association, as well as eight companies that included as SimMed and Tc Technology.

Jing'an is committed to building six comprehensive service platforms within Blockchain Valley to cater to the needs of resident enterprises. These platforms will offer comprehensive support in the key areas of industrial clustering and upgrading, scenario application and technology research and development, and industry branding and influence, as well as talent support and service guarantees.

To further incentivize companies to locate in Blockchain Valley, Jing'an has rolled out a series of preferential policies. Companies residing in the hub can receive up to 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million) in support, while those involved in creating blockchain application scenarios can receive up to 10 million yuan. Additionally, significant blockchain projects led by top experts can receive up to 100 million yuan in funding.

Currently, Jing'an District boasts 137 blockchain companies, and with the development of Blockchain Valley, it is poised to become a major blockchain hub on the global stage.