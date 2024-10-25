News / Metro

Blockchain Valley unveiled in Jing'an District

Hub dedicated to pioneering blockchain development is situated in the Shibei High Technology Park, designated a pilot area for implementing cutting-edge blockchain applications.
A new hub dedicated to pioneering blockchain development in Shanghai was unveiled in Jing'an District during the 2024 Industrial Blockchain Conference.

Blockchain Valley is situated in the Shibei High Technology Park, designated by the Chinese government as a pilot area for implementing cutting-edge blockchain applications.

It is a sprawling complex consisting of eight buildings, with a total area of ​​120,000 square meters, and 66,000 square meters of office space.

During the conference, a ceremony welcomed the arrival of four institutions, including the Shanghai Data Service Provider Association and the Shanghai Blockchain Technology Association, as well as eight companies that included as SimMed and Tc Technology.

Jing'an is committed to building six comprehensive service platforms within Blockchain Valley to cater to the needs of resident enterprises. These platforms will offer comprehensive support in the key areas of industrial clustering and upgrading, scenario application and technology research and development, and industry branding and influence, as well as talent support and service guarantees.

To further incentivize companies to locate in Blockchain Valley, Jing'an has rolled out a series of preferential policies. Companies residing in the hub can receive up to 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million) in support, while those involved in creating blockchain application scenarios can receive up to 10 million yuan. Additionally, significant blockchain projects led by top experts can receive up to 100 million yuan in funding.

Currently, Jing'an District boasts 137 blockchain companies, and with the development of Blockchain Valley, it is poised to become a major blockchain hub on the global stage.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
