Exciting sci-tech fair blasts off by Huangpu River

A sci-tech fair was held on the city's Huangpu River waterfront, bringing together robot battles, aerospace exploration, DIY crafts, and much more.

The fair, organized by the Shanghai Science and Technology Association, Shanghai Science and Technology Development Foundation, and Yongye Group, was staged on the riverside promenade beside Miaojiang Road in Huangpu District.

One of the most popular experiences at the fair was the chance for children to dress up in astronaut costume suits and craft their own rockets, satellites, and lunar landers. They were able to mimic China's impressive aerospace achievements, learning about the technology and innovation that goes into space exploration.

Robot battles and drone flying competitions also captivated crowds.