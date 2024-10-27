Shanghai, Hong Kong cooperate in common law center

An academic center for common law was set up at East China University of Political Science and Law on Saturday to enhance its efforts in cultivating legal professionals in the field of foreign affairs and law.

The new facility is a milestone educational cooperation between Shanghai and Hong Kong, and aims to cultivate professionals more capable of dealing with international legal aﬀairs and promoting reforms of global governance, said Guo Weilu, Party chief of the university.

The center will organize communication among experts and researchers in the common-law countries and regions; promote exchanges of practices in common law education; provide training for lawyers, arbitrators and mediators to enhance cooperation between the two cities in legal services and dispute settlement. It hopes to contribute to the development of Shanghai as an international legal service center and a commercial arbitration center in the Asia-Pacific region.

Senior Counsel Victor Dawes, Hong Kong Bar Association and co-director of the newly established center, said the university and the association had yielded fruitful achievements in the past a few years in cooperation over the development of English courses and organizing internships for students. He expressed his wish to deepen the collaboration in the future.

Roden Tong, president of the Law Society of Hong Kong, said in an online speech that he was looking forward to future cooperation with the university in areas including the development of English courses, such as International Commercial Arbitration.