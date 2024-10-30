News / Metro

Hangzhou gets new area code M for license plates

To meet the increasing demand for passenger cars, the Hangzhou Public Security Bureau's traffic department has introduced a new area code M for license plates.
The Hangzhou Public Security Bureau's traffic department introduced the new area code M for license plates on October 29. This is designed to solve the shortage of quota for A plates amid the growing demand for passenger cars.

Only gasoline-powered cars (blue plates) are eligible for the M code. The A code will continue to be used for trailers, motorcyclists, large and medium-sized cars (yellow plate), and new energy (green plate).

The bureau said the new M code won't impact the car-control policy for gas-powered vehicles. The blue plate lottery and auction policy is still in effect. For the A and M codes, the rules governing traffic control, business handling and number selection are the same.

In Hangzhou, owners of blue-plate vehicles applying for registration, transfers, or other related services can choose either an A or M code.

The unified national numbering system is used for plate distribution. Every possible letter and number combination is arbitrary.

Currently, the A and M-code plates are distributed erratically by the system. Therefore, there is no assurance that when consumers are choosing a plate, the new M code will always be displayed.

The bureau has revealed two distinct methods to apply for the M plates: either from the national traffic smartphone application 12123 or the Uncle Police platform.

Hangzhou's passenger cars have reached 4.66 million, which means the A plates are running short.

Following the common practice in Chengdu, Xi'an, Wuhan, and other megacities, Hangzhou launched the new area code M after receiving approval from the higher-level public security department.

The bureau indicates that A plates for NEVs can still meet market demand, so green plate cars will not be subject to code M.

