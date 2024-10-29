Hotel reservation and payment methods streamlined for CIIE visitors
A variety of hotel reservation and payment methods are being implemented to provide high-quality tourism services to domestic and international participants at the 7th China International Import Expo.
On Tuesday, a conference was convened with the purpose of providing guests with the best possible accommodation experience while also improving the standardization, convenience, intelligence, and refinement of the accommodation for the event.
"We are pursuing stable accommodation prices, abundant room supply, first-rate service, and a comfortable experience," said Jin Lei, deputy director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.
Online travel platforms like Trip.com and Meituan have been advised to enhance booking features and information, as well as offer 24-hour services for CIIE exhibitors and participants. Additionally, online booking procedures for hotels for CIIE are being streamlined.
The ease of making payments inbound has been improved, and important cultural and tourism venues including theaters, hotels, and A-level tourist attractions now accept both cash and bank cards.
CIIE cultural and creative products and "Shanghai Gifts" will be displayed in hotel lobbies and guest rooms to create a CIIE environment.