Hotel reservation and payment methods streamlined for CIIE visitors

A variety of hotel reservation and payment methods are being implemented to provide high-quality tourism services to domestic and international participants at the 7th China International Import Expo.

On Tuesday, a conference was convened with the purpose of providing guests with the best possible accommodation experience while also improving the standardization, convenience, intelligence, and refinement of the accommodation for the event.

"We are pursuing stable accommodation prices, abundant room supply, first-rate service, and a comfortable experience," said Jin Lei, deputy director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.