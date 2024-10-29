﻿
Heavy rain and gales forecast to hit the city

As this year's 21st typhoon, Kong-rey, approaches China's southeast coastal regions Shanghai residents are warned of strong winds and intense rainfall from Thursday to Saturday.
Heavy rain and gales are predicted to hit Shanghai this week as Typhoon Kong-rey approaches China's southeast coastal regions, local meteorological officials said on Tuesday.

Kong-rey's center was 780 kilometers southeast of Taidong in Taiwan at 2pm on Tuesday, with wind power around its eye up to 137 kilometers per hour, according to the National Meteorological Center.

It is predicted to keep moving northwest with gradually increasing intensity and make landfall on coastal areas of Taiwan around noon on Thursday.

The intensity of rainfall in Shanghai will depend on the typhoon's path, officials said.

Tomorrow is expected to be sunny to cloudy with temperatures between 15 to 22 degrees Celsius.

However, they are forecast to drop below 20 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

From Thursday evening, most parts of the city will experience winds of force 6 to 7, while high-rise buildings and areas along the rivers and coasts will see gusts of force 7 to 8. On Friday, the wind force will intensify but tend to weaken on Saturday afternoon.

The predicted path of Typhoon Kong-rey from 8am on Tuesday to 8am on Saturday.

﻿
