Forecasters predict heaviest November rainfall since 1981

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:24 UTC+8, 2024-10-30       0
Shanghai is bracing for downpours and strong gales this week as Typhoo Kong-rey intensifies as it speeds its way towards the country's southeast coastal areas.
Shanghai is facing the heaviest rainfall in November since 1981 under the influence of Typhoon Kong-rey, local weather authorities said Wednesday.

From Thursday evening to Friday, precipitation in city is predicted to hit 120-180 millimeters. The southeast part of the city may see rainfall reaching 220 to 280mm with hourly rainfall expected to be 40 to 70 mm.

The city is also bracing for gales from Thursday night, with wind force up to 8-9.

Typhoon Kong-rey is intensifying as it approaches coastal areas.

Kong-rey intensified as a super typhoon on Wednesday morning. The National Meteorological Center issued a yellow typhoon alert, the second lowest in the four-color weather warning system, at 10am.

Its center was 420 kilometers southeast of Taidong in Taiwan at 5pm on Wednesday, with wind power around its eye up to 216 kilometers per hour, according to the NMC.

It is predicted to keep moving northwest at a speed of 15-20 kph with intensity increasing.

The storm is forecast to make landfall on southeast coastal areas of Taiwan after noon on Thursday.

Then, it will move north along the coast of Zhejiang and Fujian provinces (it may also land on or just graze those coastal areas), with its intensity rapidly weakening.

In addition to the typhoon's influence, a new round of cold spells is predicted to arrive in the city late on Thursday, with temperatures dropping to between 17 and 20 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday. The temperature will bounce back to around 23 degrees on Sunday.

Anyone planning a trip is recommended to pay close attention to schedule changes and weather information.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
