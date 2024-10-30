﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai students sue Luckin Coffee over online ordering

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing Chen Yingting
  19:00 UTC+8, 2024-10-30       0
With digital payments becoming the norm, a student team's lawsuit is raising critical questions about consumer rights and data privacy in a world without cash.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing Chen Yingting
  19:00 UTC+8, 2024-10-30       0
Shanghai students sue Luckin Coffee over online ordering
Imaginechina

A Luckin Coffee store in Shanghai.

As digital payments become the norm, a lawsuit involving Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee raises questions about consumer rights and data privacy in a cashless world.

A team of law students from East China University of Political Science and Law is claiming that Luckin's refusal to accept cash payments at its stores infringes consumer choice and privacy rights.

When his phone battery died, law student Chen Yuhao asked to pay cash instead of ordering online at a Luckin Coffee location, but the staff offered instead to place the order on a personal device and accept cash as reimbursement.

However, without exact change, the transaction couldn't go through.

Chen reported similar issues at other Luckin locations, observing that the stores lacked clear signage for in-person orders and did not appear ready to handle cash payments.

According to the students, Luckin's cashless approach disadvantages some customers, violating their right to choose a payment method.

Team member Wen Xin, in an interview with Shanghai Law Journal, said: "While digital payments are convenient, cash remains essential for many people, especially those with financial or technical limitations."

She argues that even as digital payments become more popular, businesses must retain cash options to ensure accessibility for all customers.

Shanghai students sue Luckin Coffee over online ordering
CFP

Customers wait in line to pay at a Luckin Coffee store in Yichang, Hubei.

The students also go after what they describe as Luckin's excessive data collection practices.

To place an online order, users must provide personal information, including phone numbers, and often allow access to sensitive data, such as location or browsing history.

Their lawsuit alleges that these requirements go beyond what is necessary for routine transactions, infringing on consumers' privacy rights.

"Collecting user data is standard practice," the team acknowledges in their complaint, "but it must be done transparently and within the bounds of the law."

The students argue that Luckin should disclose the specific purposes for data collection, usage, and storage duration, as well as obtain clear user consent. They also call on Luckin to employ more stringent safeguards to prevent unauthorized data access or leaks.

In August, local authorities warned Luckin about its data practices, advising the company to comply with privacy regulations.

Changning District Court is now leading mediation efforts, the Shanghai Law Journey reported.

Source: Shanghai Law Journal   Editor: Wang Xiang
Changning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     