Shanghai students sue Luckin Coffee over online ordering

As digital payments become the norm, a lawsuit involving Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee raises questions about consumer rights and data privacy in a cashless world.

A team of law students from East China University of Political Science and Law is claiming that Luckin's refusal to accept cash payments at its stores infringes consumer choice and privacy rights.

When his phone battery died, law student Chen Yuhao asked to pay cash instead of ordering online at a Luckin Coffee location, but the staff offered instead to place the order on a personal device and accept cash as reimbursement.

However, without exact change, the transaction couldn't go through.

Chen reported similar issues at other Luckin locations, observing that the stores lacked clear signage for in-person orders and did not appear ready to handle cash payments.

According to the students, Luckin's cashless approach disadvantages some customers, violating their right to choose a payment method.

Team member Wen Xin, in an interview with Shanghai Law Journal, said: "While digital payments are convenient, cash remains essential for many people, especially those with financial or technical limitations."

She argues that even as digital payments become more popular, businesses must retain cash options to ensure accessibility for all customers.