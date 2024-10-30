﻿
Shanghai's new urban practice exhibition hall to open in Yangpu

﻿ Yang Jian
The Shanghai People's City Practice Exhibition Hall will open next week in Yangpu District, highlighting the city's commitment to building a people-oriented urban environment.
  • The Shanghai People's City Practice Exhibition Hall in located along the Yangpu riverside in the downtown district.

  • The Shanghai People's City Practice Exhibition Hall 

  • The Shanghai People's City Practice Exhibition Hall 

  • The Shanghai People's City Practice Exhibition Hall 

  • "Everyone's House" flagship riverside community service center along Yangpu riverside.

The Shanghai People's City Practice Exhibition Hall will open next week in Yangpu District.

The venue on Anpu Road along the Yangpu riverside highlights the city's commitment to building a people-oriented urban environment, as emphasized by President Xi Jinping during his visit to the riverside in 2019.

The new exhibition hall covers an area of 4,500 square meters and features three floors of exhibitions, showcasing Shanghai's urban development achievements and blueprint.

The first floor includes five themed areas about the guidance, blueprint, reality and practice of the "People's City" concept.

Visitors can explore 25 exhibitions that utilize digital displays to illustrate the core principles of a people's city and Shanghai's best practices in urban development.

In the guidance section, an interactive display shows the evolution and significance of the people's city concept.

The blueprint area features a photo exhibit showcasing the city's history and citizens' life. The reality section presents three key displays, including a panoramic film that highlights recent local achievements in urban development.

The second floor is dedicated to Yangpu's urban planning museum. It features large screens and interactive models that present the downtown district's history, development plans, and future goals. Visitors can learn about Yangpu's rich educational and industrial history through various displays.

The third floor houses the "People's City: Yangpu Show Bund" studio, which includes a media studio and a news release room.

Nearby, the "Everyone's House" riverside community service center is undergoing upgrades based on feedback from visitors. Changes include better lighting, rounded furniture for safety, and comfortable seating for families.

Yangpu has enhanced its community service stations along the riverside, the district government said. These stations offer various amenities, including water, charging stations, and community engagement activities, ensuring services are accessible to all residents and visitors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yangpu
