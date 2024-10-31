Learning new things never stops in Hongmei

It's never too old to learn how to play a musical instrument. At Hongmei Subdistrict in downtown Xuhui District, some senior residents recently started learning how to play the guitar.

Their dedication attracted the attention of musical instruments manufacturer Yamaha, which on Wednesday donated some guitars to the community college where the seniors study.

Some of the guitars will be given to primary schools in the area to give students a chance to develop an interest in music.

The donation supports the subdistrict's efforts in providing lifelong learning opportunities.

The subdistrict commission has integrated forces and resources to enrich the cultural life of its residents.

One event was a short video competition held three months ago. Fifty-seven entries were submitted, showing the area's beautiful scenery and lovely people.

Their works are being displayed on Xuhui District's lifelong learning website (https://www.xhzsxx.net/node/1000).