﻿
News / Metro

Learning new things never stops in Hongmei

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:45 UTC+8, 2024-10-31       0
Seniors are taking up the guitar at a community college in Xuhui District, where a lifelong learning program encourages people of all ages to try new things.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:45 UTC+8, 2024-10-31       0

Edited by Yang Meiping.

Two women show off their guitar skills after taking classes at Hongmei Subdistrict community college.

It's never too old to learn how to play a musical instrument. At Hongmei Subdistrict in downtown Xuhui District, some senior residents recently started learning how to play the guitar.

Their dedication attracted the attention of musical instruments manufacturer Yamaha, which on Wednesday donated some guitars to the community college where the seniors study.

Some of the guitars will be given to primary schools in the area to give students a chance to develop an interest in music.

The donation supports the subdistrict's efforts in providing lifelong learning opportunities.

The subdistrict commission has integrated forces and resources to enrich the cultural life of its residents.

One event was a short video competition held three months ago. Fifty-seven entries were submitted, showing the area's beautiful scenery and lovely people.

Their works are being displayed on Xuhui District's lifelong learning website (https://www.xhzsxx.net/node/1000).

Learning new things never stops in Hongmei
Ti Gong

Senior students learn playing the guitar at the community college.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yamaha
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     