Police advice for drivers as typhoon approaches

Drivers are being asked not to exceed 60 kilometers per hour on highways, urban expressways and cross-sea bridges, including Donghai Bridge and the Changjiang Bridge, from 7pm on Thursday.

Shanghai's traffic police announced temporary traffic control measures in response to the yellow rainstorm alert released by the city at 5pm due to the influence of Typhoon Kong-rey.

Residents are being urged to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities because of the typhoon and the heavy rain predicted by forecasters.

Drivers are advised to stay vigilant, pay attention to road conditions, maintain safe speeds and distances, use headlights correctly, and exercise caution. It is also recommended they avoid waterlogged areas to ensure safety.