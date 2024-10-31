SPDB gears up for CIIE with a bunch of payment solutions for foreigners

The card, available at Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports, allows users like Monica to connect their accounts to local payment platforms like Alipay and WeChat Pay, making their experience in China's cashless society more convenient and accessible. The E Money Card is part of SPDB's attempts to improve financial services for international travelers.

This card, intended expressly for international tourists and short-term residents, gives her simple access to China's vast mobile payment ecosystem, allowing her to shop, dine, and explore tourist attractions without fuss.

Monica, a Salvadorian student studying at Shanghai University, found it easy to adjust to life in China because of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank's "E Money Card."

Recognizing Shanghai's role as a major entry point for global travelers, SPDB has not only implemented the E Money Card but also expanded foreign currency exchange options.

Currently, there are 167 exchange locations across the city, with an additional 62 strategically located machines at airports, transportation hubs, and major hotels. These programs attempt to improve international guests' access to China's payment networks, allowing for a smooth transition into Shanghai life.

SPDB provides dedicated service centers and bilingual help for international travelers at popular tourist and business destinations, in addition to airports. It offers "change wallets" and adapted ATMs with smaller denominations to facilitate cash transactions for travelers in popular tourist areas. Monica's experience in Shanghai demonstrates SPDB's dedication to providing a welcoming and user-friendly experience for visitors, including practical solutions to help newcomers navigate the city's financial landscape.

The bank is setting a new benchmark for international financial services with initiatives such as the E Money Card and improved foreign currency conversion support, aligning with the aim of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) to promote global connection.

Shanghai's major entry points, where SPDB has set up dedicated "one-stop service centers for foreigners" at both Pudong and Hongqiao airports, demonstrate a key part of this commitment.

These centers offer a variety of services designed to help foreign travelers navigate the challenges of payment and communication in China.

SPDB, in conjunction with local authorities, has expanded these services to cover anything from payment assistance and currency exchange to device rentals and tourism information.