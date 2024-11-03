Unlock new possibilities in Shanghai with Shanghai Level Up
12:04 UTC+8, 2024-11-03 0
Get ready to experience Shanghai like never before!
12:04 UTC+8, 2024-11-03 0
Get ready to experience Shanghai like never before! As the 7th China International Import Expo approaches, the Shanghai Municipal Government Information Office and Shanghai Daily are set to launch Shanghai Level Up — a short film that immerses viewers in a vibrant, game-like journey through the city’s endless opportunities.
Source: SHINE Editor: Wang Xiang
Special Reports