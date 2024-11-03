Vertical running race reaches new heights

The event featured two main categories: the "Individual Group," which attracted nearly 700 participants, and the "Corporate Group," a relay competition with 15 teams comprising 75 runners. They ranged in age from 18 to 59.

This year, a total of 647 participants from more than ten countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the US, the UK, France, and Switzerland, took on the challenge of climbing 100 floors, ascending a staggering 474 meters and tackling 2,726 steps.

The 10th "Sky Marathon" vertical running race opened on Sunday morning at the city's iconic skyscraper Shanghai World Financial Center.

Malaysian runner Soh Wai Ching clinched the men's individual title, finishing in a record-breaking time of 15 minutes and 4 seconds, smashing the previous record of 15 minutes and 31 seconds.

On the women's side, China's Zhang Gejun secured the championship with a time of 19 minutes and 42 seconds.

"This is my second time competing in this event, and I'm thrilled to have broken last year's record," Soh said. "Vertical running doesn't require expensive gear and can be done anywhere. I encourage more people to join this sport."

Shanghai World Financial Center initiated the "Sky Marathon" in 2012.