News / Metro

Vertical running race reaches new heights

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:47 UTC+8, 2024-11-03       0
The 10th "Sky Marathon" vertical running race opened on Sunday morning at the city's iconic skyscraper Shanghai World Financial Center.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:47 UTC+8, 2024-11-03       0
Vertical running race reaches new heights
Ti Gong

At the sound of the starting gun, participants burst forward like arrows.

The 10th "Sky Marathon" vertical running race opened on Sunday morning at the city's iconic skyscraper Shanghai World Financial Center.

This year, a total of 647 participants from more than ten countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the US, the UK, France, and Switzerland, took on the challenge of climbing 100 floors, ascending a staggering 474 meters and tackling 2,726 steps.

The event featured two main categories: the "Individual Group," which attracted nearly 700 participants, and the "Corporate Group," a relay competition with 15 teams comprising 75 runners. They ranged in age from 18 to 59.

Vertical running race reaches new heights
Ti Gong

Malaysian runner Soh Wai Ching won the men's individual title.

Malaysian runner Soh Wai Ching clinched the men's individual title, finishing in a record-breaking time of 15 minutes and 4 seconds, smashing the previous record of 15 minutes and 31 seconds.

On the women's side, China's Zhang Gejun secured the championship with a time of 19 minutes and 42 seconds.

"This is my second time competing in this event, and I'm thrilled to have broken last year's record," Soh said. "Vertical running doesn't require expensive gear and can be done anywhere. I encourage more people to join this sport."

Shanghai World Financial Center initiated the "Sky Marathon" in 2012.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai World Financial Center
World Financial Center
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     