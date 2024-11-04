China's import expo attracts record-breaking participating countries, exhibitors

On Tuesday morning, the Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai will once again assume its role as the host for the newest edition of the globe's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports.

Now, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) stands as a telling example of China's steadfast opening up and an unmissable opportunity for foreign enterprises to tap into the Chinese market.

Despite challenges and uncertainties in the global economic landscape, over the past seven years, CIIE has steadily grown.

The first six editions of CIIE have generated a total intended transaction amount exceeding 420 billion US dollars. Additionally, over 1,130 foreign enterprises and investment promotion organizations have conducted targeted connections across the country.

This year, the business exhibition will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), covering more than 360,000 square meters – equivalent to 50 standard soccer fields – and hosting 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions.

Both the number of participating countries and exhibitors have surpassed previous records.

Notably, 297 exhibitors from Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders will attend, marking a historic high. Among all participants, 186 enterprises and institutions have achieved full attendance across all seven editions of the expo.

Besides, this year's event is also commanding the attention of global journalism. More than 400 media outlets are participating in the coverage of this event, including 220 foreign media organizations.

China's vast market has become one of the most attractive destinations for global players, with the CIIE serving as the "golden gateway" to this opportunity.

For the CIIE frequenter of Japanese cosmetics giant Shiseido, the event serves as a second-to-none magnet.

"Over the past years of participating in CIIE, we have seen firsthand just how influential the expo can be for our business," said Toshinobu Umetsu, president and CEO of Shiseido China.

According to the company, visitors will be able to see over 30 new product debuts from 12 different brands in their portfolio.

Umetsu described the expo as a boon for their growth in China's thriving market, noting that many new skincare technologies, brands, and products have gained substantial attention and recognition from consumers after being featured at CIIE.

"CIIE successfully transformed our 'exhibits' to 'products,'" Umetsu added.

Seizing the opportunity, new participants are eager to try their luck. Among the trendsetters is Canadian sportswear magnate Lululemon.

"A digital innovation here is leading the world, quite frankly, in terms of adoption and opportunities," said Calvin McDonald, CEO of Lululemon during an interview with Xinhua.

Impressed by the market's speed, agility and resilience, McDonald said the opportunity to move fast and accomplish big initiatives in the market is incredibly exciting, seeing CIIE as a precious opportunity to bring awareness to the brand.

"In the dynamic and healthy market, we are learning not just how we drive and see success here," he said, adding that what Lululemon learned from the Chinese mainland consumers and innovation can help their business in other markets as well.

After years of development, the CIIE has become a symbol of China's new development pattern, a platform for high-level opening-up, and an international public good shared by the world.

At its third plenum, the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China renewed the country's commitment to the basic state policy of opening to the outside world and continuing to promote reform through opening up.

Serving as another fine example, China removed all market access restrictions for foreign investors in the manufacturing sector on November 1, a landmark move made by the world's second-largest economy as it opens its doors wider.

"Reflecting on the past six editions of the CIIE, 'high-level opening up' has been a consistent theme. The expo has continually showcased an image of an 'open China' that shares opportunities and future with the world," said Wu Zhengping, deputy director general of the CIIE Bureau.