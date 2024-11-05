69 students from HK, Macau, Taiwan serve as CIIE volunteers

Sixty-nine young volunteers from Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan are welcoming guests from home and abroad at the 7th China International Import Expo.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Sixty-nine young volunteers from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan are welcoming guests from home and abroad at the 7th China International Import Expo. The volunteers received souvenir pins and flags on Monday night, expressing their enthusiasm and anticipation for serving the CIIE and vowing to leverage their multicultural backgrounds to display the spirit and demeanor of youth on the CIIE stage. More than 200 students from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan applied to be volunteers at this year's CIIE. Among the 69 chosen volunteers, the youngest is aged 16, and they come from 28 universities including the University of Washington, the University of Hong Kong, the University of Macau and Fudan University, studying majors such as economics, management, law, information technology, and biotechnology, according to the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The CIIE volunteers are nicknamed "little leaves" after the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the host venue for CIIE, which is shaped like a clover. As a "second-year Little Leaf," Elaine Lin from Hong Kong is responsible for venue consultation and guidance. After a series of pre-CIIE training sessions, she is both nervous and excited to serve at the CIIE again, which makes her feel honored. "Last year's CIIE trip was my first trip to Shanghai, and through the event, I saw the rapid development of Shanghai," she said. With her experience from the previous year, she hopes to meet this CIIE better prepared and be more involved as a volunteer. "I look forward to communicating with other 'Little Leaves' from various universities and making good friends with them," she added.

Ti Gong