Harrow Shanghai invites the public to visit its campus
Harrow Shanghai invites you to its upcoming Open Days this November and December.
Bring your children along to get a firsthand experience of the engaging classes, tour the campus and meet its passionate teachers.
It's a perfect chance to explore how Harrow's rich traditions and dynamic learning environment can shape your child's educational journey.
Secure your spot by scanning the QR code. Come and see the excitement of Harrow for yourself!
If you go:
Date: November 5-7, 30, December 10, 12-13
Venue: Harrow Shanghai
Address: 588 Gaoxi Road