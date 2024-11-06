﻿
News / Metro

BreadWander Festival brings baking to the Bund

The BreadWander Festival is back, and it's bigger and dough-ier than ever.
The BreadWander Festival is back, and it's bigger and dough-ier than ever.

Sixty top-notch bakeries from 14 cities are bringing the very best buns, pastries, and loaves to the European-style streets of Yuanmingyuan Road.

Beyond the bread, visitors can find "do it yourself" workshops where they can get hands-on and create their own one-of-a-kind gifts —perfect for the holidays.

The BreadWander Card, a new ticket system, doubles as an illustrated keepsake with perks from various brands (get yours early because these gems are limited!).

The festival also features a Bread Exhibition, a showcase of baker stories and the passion behind each loaf, plus the Bread Roundtable, a casual, open-forum chat where bakers and owners swap stories with visitors about the joy, challenges, and late nights that go into every slice.

Bring your appetite, curiosity, and love of carbs to the RockBund from November 14 to 17, 11am to 8pm daily.

If you go:

Date: November 14–17, 11am-8pm

Address: Yuanmingyuan Road, The Bund Shanghai

﻿
