News / Metro

Pudong rolls out 100 million yuan discount coupons

  19:28 UTC+8, 2024-11-07       0
District is offering food and beverage coupons over the next three months with a weekly giveaway running until January 24, giving consumers 12 chances to grab a discount.
Get ready, foodies! Pudong is giving away a massive 100 million yuan (US$13.96 million) in food and beverage coupons over the next three months.

The coupon giveaway will run weekly until January 24, giving Shanghai residents and visitors 12 chances to grab a discount.

This month, coupons will be released every Friday at 11am.

Tomorrow's coupons will be available on Meituan and Dianping, with future releases also accessible via Douyin.

The coupons come in four values, each with a minimum purchase requirement: 60 yuan off 200 yuan, 160 yuan off 400 yuan, 240 yuan off 600 yuan, and 400 yuan off 900 yuan.

Coupons will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with each participant allowed to claim one coupon per distribution.

The coupons will be valid for 10 days from the date of issue, and they are only valid for dine-in purchases and cannot be applied to takeout, gift cards, or prepaid credits.

Coupons are available on Dianping or Meituan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
