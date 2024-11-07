﻿
Bus routes roll out from CIIE through Qingpu

﻿ Hu Min
  13:06 UTC+8, 2024-11-07       0
﻿ Hu Min
  13:06 UTC+8, 2024-11-07       0

Two bus routes stringing major tourist attractions and shopping complexes in Qingpu District, the host venue of the ongoing 7th China International Import Expo, were launched on Thursday.

One of the routes starts from the P2 parking lot of the CIIE and takes passengers to Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Scenic Area and Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden). It will then return along the same route, covering a total distance of 43 kilometers, with a one-way trip taking approximately 60 minutes.

Ti Gong

The bus features Qingpu's iconic attractions.

The other is a loop line, starting from the P2 parking lot, stopping at Panlong Tiandi, Shanghai UNI Vanke Mall, Bailian Outlets Qingpu, and Lido Town, before returning to the P2 parking lot, covering a total distance of 20 kilometers, with a one-way trip taking approximately 30 minutes.

While optimizing the public transportation guarantee for the 7th CIIE, the buses also provide exhibitors, participants, and tourists with a new "micro-vacation" option to "ride the bus to explore Qingpu."

Ti Gong

The National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai is the venue of the CIIE.

The two buses in operation are decorated with paintings of iconic Qingpu structures, and they run from November 7 to 10 daily, and from November 16 to December 31 every Saturday and Sunday, during which the customized buses are free to ride.

After the closure of the 7th CIIE, the starting and ending spots of the two routes will be adjusted from the P2 parking lot to Panlong Tiandi.

Residents and visitors can check Shanghai's "Mobility-as-a-Service" (SH MaaS app), known as Suishenxing among locals, or Suishenxing mini-program on WeChat, to view the relevant pages and learn the direction, stops, schedules, prices, and other route information of the buses, and obtain attraction activity information, enjoying a one-stop smart cultural and tourism experience of Qingpu.

Ti Gong

A beautiful watertown scenery is presented in Qingpu.

Ti Gong

Bailian Outlets Qingpu is one of the stops.

Ti Gong

One of the bus routes links tourist attractions in Qingpu.

Ti Gong

One of the bus routes links shopping complexes in Qingpu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
