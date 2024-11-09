Restaurants provide free hotpot for delivery workers

With the mercury beginning to drop, a special public welfare activity was held across the city with more than 300 delivery workers treated to a warm meal, enjoying a heartwarming winter feast and a rare moment of gathering

Lidong marks the start of winter in the Chinese solar calendar, and this year's lidong fell on Thursday.

On the day, more than 300 delivery workers walked into 10 outlets of hotpot chain Haidilao in districts like Jing'an, Huangpu, Xuhui, Putuo and Baoshan, to enjoy a free warm hotpot meal together.

After 8pm at the People's Square outlet of the restaurant, a group of people wearing delivery personnel's uniforms walked in. They were warmly welcomed by restaurant staff, who helped them take off their heavy helmets and uniforms, and handed them hot towels. Soon after, tables of sumptuous hotpots were set up, and with the boiling of the soup base, the delivery workers chatted and laughed, enjoying this rare gathering time.

Li Feng, 38-years-old, has been a delivery man for almost seven years in Shanghai.

"I have to deliver dozens of orders every day and often had no time to have lunch or dinner, and it is the first time that I enjoy a hotpot meal here," he said. "The arrangement touched me very much."