Earn your stripes at Natural History Museum

Two captivating exhibitions opened on Saturday evening at the Shanghai Natural History Museum as part of the popular "Night at the Museum" event. In the B2 atrium, visitors can explore "Nature's Patterns," an art and science exhibition, alongside "Spot Animals," a showcase focused on biodiversity. Both exhibitions will run until December.

"Nature's Patterns," organized in collaboration with Russia's State Darwin Museum, highlights the beauty and cultural significance of stripes in nature. The exhibition explores how striped patterns appear across different species and how they have influenced human design, featuring traditional clothing from both China and Russia. A standout display includes a South China Tiger specimen, showcasing the tiger's unique markings as an example of nature's intricate designs and survival strategies.

Meanwhile, "Spot Animals" brings together results from the museum's public science initiatives, including projects on insects, butterflies, and biodiversity in the Yangtze River Delta. Through specimens, models, and multimedia displays, the exhibition examines the interconnectedness of species, habitats, and humans in urban environments. It also highlights inspiring stories of participants from diverse backgrounds who have contributed to these scientific efforts.

In addition, the museum hosted a special "Night at the Museum" event, partnering with local organizations, schools, and institutions to raise awareness about biodiversity conservation. From science exhibits and puppet shows to live music performances and hands-on cultural workshops, the museum has became a vibrant hub where nature, science, art, and culture seamlessly blended, engaging visitors of all ages.