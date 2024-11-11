Hip joint transplant a success for US patient

The woman began to suffer hip joint pain six years ago and the pain recently became severe, making walking impossible and sleep difficult. She was diagnosed with osteoarthritis of the right hip joint, with severe cartilage damage.

Able to stand and walk on the day of the surgery, she is recovering well and undergoing rehabilitation, hospital officials said on Monday.

Minimally invasive replacement is common in the US, while most Chinese hospitals still adopt a traditional approach.

The patient consulted Dr Zhang Changqing at the hospital, the National Center for Orthopedics, and the surgical team decided on the minimally invasive approach.

During the operation last Tuesday, doctors made a 7-centimeter cut on the front part of the hip to allow an artificial joint to be transplanted.

The procedure took just 45 minutes and the patient was able to leave her bed the same day. She was discharged two days later.

"The patient said she doesn't feel serious pain during rehabilitation and the recovery speed is quicker than she has expected," said Zhang, the leading surgeon who has been focused on the research and practice of individualized, precise and minimally invasive bone surgery.

