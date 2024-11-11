News / Metro

Hip joint transplant a success for US patient

  21:51 UTC+8, 2024-11-11
Surgical team at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital, the National Center for Orthopedics, decide on minimally invasive approach to help woman with pain that left her unable to walk.
A woman from the United States received successful minimally invasive hip joint replacement surgery at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital.

Able to stand and walk on the day of the surgery, she is recovering well and undergoing rehabilitation, hospital officials said on Monday.

The woman began to suffer hip joint pain six years ago and the pain recently became severe, making walking impossible and sleep difficult. She was diagnosed with osteoarthritis of the right hip joint, with severe cartilage damage.

Ti Gong

The patient thanks doctors after she is able to leave her bed on the day of surgery.

Minimally invasive replacement is common in the US, while most Chinese hospitals still adopt a traditional approach.

The patient consulted Dr Zhang Changqing at the hospital, the National Center for Orthopedics, and the surgical team decided on the minimally invasive approach.

During the operation last Tuesday, doctors made a 7-centimeter cut on the front part of the hip to allow an artificial joint to be transplanted.

The procedure took just 45 minutes and the patient was able to leave her bed the same day. She was discharged two days later.

"The patient said she doesn't feel serious pain during rehabilitation and the recovery speed is quicker than she has expected," said Zhang, the leading surgeon who has been focused on the research and practice of individualized, precise and minimally invasive bone surgery.

As one of the leading public hospitals participating in the scheme of international medical tourism in Shanghai, the hospital said it welcomes patients all over the world to experience its expertise as the birthplace of limb replantation and a trailblazer in ultrasound diagnostics.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
