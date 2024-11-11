News / Metro

Renji Hospital's long history remembered on 180th anniversary

Using advanced holographic technology, the hospital founders and presidents share their experiences in different languages and with sub-titles, giving visitors a vivid experience.
Ti Gong

Renji Hospital launches its exhibition museum to showcase its 180-year history.

The city's first Western medicine hospital launched a history exhibition museum to celebrate its 180th anniversary.

Using advanced holographic technology, Renji Hospital's founders and presidents share their experiences in different languages and with sub-titles, giving visitors a vivid and interactive experience.

Founded in 1844 by English medical missionary William Lockhart, Renji Hospital pioneered Western medicine in Shanghai.

After Lockhart returned to England, Renji Hospital was managed by his successor, Dr Benjamin Hobson, who later authored and translated many books to introduce Western medicine in China.

Medical books translated by Renji's second president Benjamin Hobson from 1849 to 1858.

The hospital also founded one of Shanghai's first nursing schools in 1914. After receiving legendary British billionaire Henry Lester's benevolence in 1927, Renji had a steel-and-concrete building in 1932, which was the city's largest hospital building of its time.

The hospital has played an important role for almost two centuries and is showcased in different sections of the exhibition, including the introduction of Western medicine to China, medical service during China's revolutionary wars, and involvement in clinical practice and medical development. It has also grown from its original site on Shandong Road in Huangpu District to the current four locations in Huangpu, Minhang, and Pudong.

The museum is located in the east branch of the hospital in the Pudong New Area.

"We have used various pictures, real items, and multimedia measures to showcase the long history of Renji as well as giving education and promotion on medical knowledge," said Min Jianying, a hospital official. "Visitors can know the basic information on organ transplant by nuke 3D technology at our organ transplant section. We hope this museum can become a medical educational site for local residents, especially children and youth."

There are many precious items related to Renji, such as medical books translated by its second president Benjamin Hobson from 1849 to 1858, and the surgical tools used by Renji's first Chinese vice president Niu Huilin, who conducted two surgeries on General Chen Geng to avoid amputation.

So far, the museum only has Chinese an introduction but an English version would be launched soon, officials said.

Ti Gong

Nuke 3D technology shows organ transplants at the museum.

Local health officials and medical experts said celebrating hospital history and honoring medical experts who made great contributions was very important for public education and encourages more young people to learn and practice medicine.

Zhongshan Hospital introduced a play featuring the life of Dr Chen Haozhu, a pioneer and founder of modern cardiology in the country died four years ago.

With Chen's 100th anniversary falling this month, the hospital invited professionals to cooperate with 18 staff from Zhongshan to act in the play to tell the life of Chen, especially his over 70 years of service in Zhongshan.

Chen pioneered Chinese coronary disease research. In 1954, he coined the medical term "myocardial infarction," known as "heart attack," to describe a type of acute cardiovascular disease characterized by diminished or complete cessation of blood flow to a section of the myocardium.

He focused on coronary disease research and predicted the prevalence of coronary disease as the economy grew.

Dr Luan Xiao, an emergency doctor participating in the performance, said all medical staff have experienced Chen's spirit of diligence, innovation, and practicality through the play.

"It is the biggest achievement for all our young doctors, who become more determined in medical service," he said.

SHINE

Chen Haozhu's life is portrayed in the play.

Ti Gong

Both professionals and Zhongshan staff take part in the performance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
