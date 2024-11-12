Shanghai doctors save HK boy with rare congenital defect

Previously, he had to be fed through a tube as a gap in the tissues between his larynx and esophagus meant food and liquids could enter the trachea and lungs, causing choking and respiratory problems. There was also a risk of suffocation.

A 1-year-old boy with a rare congenital defect can now eat normally thanks to successful surgery at the Children's Hospital of Fudan University, the hospital said on Tuesday.

Laryngeal clefts affect just one in every 10,000 or 20,000 births.

There are four types depending on size and location and the boy had type III, the second most serious.

Minimally invasive surgery in Hong Kong had failed to solve the issue and doctors there had recommended he be taken to the UK for treatment.

His mother said she had heard that the Shanghai hospital had experience in treating such patients.

"So we contacted doctors for consultation and then we chose this hospital because of its previous success and its near distance," she said. She brought her son to Shanghai on October 16.

The hospital's Dr Chen Chao said: "There is no chance for any mistake. Since the boy has received one surgery, the second one would be more risky and challenging. If we failed, he could face death or depend on a feeding pipe for living in his entire life.

"To ensure success, we conducted profound checks and preparations to decide to adopt an open surgery by transplanting part of the patient's own rib cartilage to cover the gap as well as detailed management plans before, during and after surgery."

The 4-hour operation on October 18 went well. After three weeks of monitoring and rehabilitation in the ICU, the little boy was transferred to a normal ward for further recovery and feeding training.