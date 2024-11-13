News / Metro

City's first guide released for cell therapy drug quality management

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:21 UTC+8, 2024-11-13       0
Xuhui District Administration for Market Regulation and 10 medical institutions released the guide during the Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Innovation and Clinical Development Forum.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:21 UTC+8, 2024-11-13       0

The city's first guide to quality management of cell therapy drugs used in medical institutions was released on Tuesday, providing standardized guidance for the use of innovative drugs and ensuring the use of safe and reliable drugs.

The guide was released by the Xuhui District Administration for Market Regulation and 10 medical institutions during the Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Innovation and Clinical Development Forum, which is part of the 2024 Shanghai International Biopharmaceutical Industry Week.



City's first guide released for cell therapy drug quality management
Ti Gong

The guide is released during the Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Innovation and Clinical Development Forum.

As a personalized live cell drug, CAR-T drugs have been successfully applied to the clinical treatment of hematopoietic system malignant tumors, triggering widespread attention.

Currently, Shanghai has three CAR-T drugs approved by the National Medical Products Administration for market launch, accounting for half of the country's total, and it has nearly 20 medical institutions that are using or about to use CAR-T drugs in clinical practice, leading the nation.

However, how to ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of a drug that costs 1.2 million yuan (US$166,117) per dose is the most concerning issue for many patients using CAR-T drugs in clinical practice, officials noted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     