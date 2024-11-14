Flights to Peru set to bolster economic ties

China Eastern Airlines has partnered with Spain’s Air Europa to launch a new Shanghai-Madrid-Lima service to bolster economic ties and facilitate travel between China and the Peruvian capital.

The initiative came in response to the upcoming 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, and aligns with the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040 Vision to inject new momentum into the economic growth of the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

Passengers on flights between Shanghai and Lima can print their boarding passes for the subsequent flights at the origin airport and check their luggage directly to their final destination.

They can transfer in Madrid within the same terminal, eliminating the need for checking in again and luggage re-handling, and without the requirement for a transit visa.

Peru, a South American country with a significant Chinese population, stands to benefit from the new service as it provides more travel options for both Chinese and international passengers, including Peru's Chinese community.