News / Metro

Flights to Peru set to bolster economic ties

China Eastern launches Shanghai-Madrid-Lima service to improve links with Peru as trade ties have deepened significantly, with China consistently its largest trading partner.
Ti Gong

China Eastern Airlines new service to bolster economic ties and facilitate travel between China and the Peruvian capital.

China Eastern Airlines has partnered with Spain’s Air Europa to launch a new Shanghai-Madrid-Lima service to bolster economic ties and facilitate travel between China and the Peruvian capital.

The initiative came in response to the upcoming 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, and aligns with the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040 Vision to inject new momentum into the economic growth of the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

Passengers on flights between Shanghai and Lima can print their boarding passes for the subsequent flights at the origin airport and check their luggage directly to their final destination.

They can transfer in Madrid within the same terminal, eliminating the need for checking in again and luggage re-handling, and without the requirement for a transit visa.

Peru, a South American country with a significant Chinese population, stands to benefit from the new service as it provides more travel options for both Chinese and international passengers, including Peru's Chinese community.

Imaginechina

"CHIFA" restaurants are a common sight on the streets of Lima, a distinctive mark of Chinese cuisine in Peru.

China and Peru's trade ties have deepened significantly, with China consistently ranking as Peru's largest trading partner. In the first 10 months, bilateral trade between the two nations reached 254.69 billion yuan (US$35.16 billion), a year-on-year increase of 16.8 percent, according to China's General Administration of Customs. The new service will further boost the burgeoning bilateral trade between the two nations.

Xinhua

Alpaca toys from Peru were hugely popular at the recent 7th China International Import Expo. The Warmpaca brand was making its seventh appearance at the CIIE, winning over more Chinese consumers and entering over 30 domestic shopping malls.

China Eastern Airlines now has a global network with 1,050 destinations in 166 countries and regions through its membership of the SkyTeam Airline Alliance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
