So Nice, So Shanghai! Nespresso Art of Moments Café opens for limited time

The cafe in Jing'an District inspires people to connect with themselves, others, and the city while promoting care for the environment.

Global premium coffee brand Nespresso has partnered with Jing'ansi Subdistrict, Shanghai Daily, Oatly, and local artist Sean Wu to create the Nespresso Art of Moments Café. Rooted in a spirit of benevolence, this initiative transforms recycled coffee grounds into second life products, giving back to Shanghai and revitalizing the city with fresh greenery. Through this collaboration, Nespresso pioneers a united approach to social responsibility, infusing each cup of coffee with artistic craftsmanship. The project inspires individuals to connect with themselves, others, and the city while promoting care and the power of goodness.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Starting from everyday life to magnify personal experiences and connect with Shanghai, this initiative encourages caring for nature, others, and daily living, shaping the city into what we aspire it to be. The four-week Nespresso Art of Moments Café, themed “So Nice, So Shanghai,” highlights six locally inspired keywords — Dashing, Community, Vitality, Sophisticated, Chic, and Sleepless — to divide the space into diverse thematic zones. Adopting sustainable principles, the station uses corrugated cardboard and iconic design elements, complemented by lush greenery to create a vibrant artistic atmosphere. It showcases Shanghai’s unique urban culture and lifestyle, offering a cup of high-quality coffee as a gateway to exploring sustainable living practices.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Dashing In the Dashing area, visitors can discover artist Sean Wu’s work "Bamboo Grove," which reflects his deep appreciation for nature and quality of life. This artwork conveys a positive outlook and inner strength, resonating with the concept that “one cannot live without bamboo.” As the first stop at the public service station, it invites visitors to connect with nature, feel love and harmony, and recognize the interdependence between individuals and the environment. Through art, this space encourages a deeper connection with the world around us.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Community Entering the Community interactive area, visitors are greeted by a tribute to Shanghai’s coffee culture with a special Shanghai Lungo Coffee. Starting with a cup of coffee at the door, this space begins a journey of goodwill. Nespresso, in partnership with Oatly, offers four unique coffees, inviting visitors to connect through silent gestures and warm greetings, allowing each cup to become a bridge of communication and warmth.

SHINE

SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Vitality The Vitality area delves into Nespresso’s sustainability journey and capsule recycling program. Since 2015, Nespresso has promoted its capsule recycling program on the Chinese mainland, giving used capsules a “second life.” Here, guests can also use coffee capsules to create artwork, fostering environmental awareness through enjoyable interaction.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Sophisticated In the Sophisticated area, visitors are invited to explore an artistic space in collaboration with Shanghai Daily, Jing'ansi Subdistrict, and Oatly, bringing elements of Shanghai’s culture to life. Sixteen rotating display cabinets showcase everyday items that inspire reflections on life and sustainability, symbolizing Nespresso’s commitment to environmental stewardship and highlighting the unique cultural imprints of Shanghai Daily, Jing'ansi Subdistrict and Oatly.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Chic The Chic section emphasizes community care, encouraging visitors to vote for their favorite public facility designs like a signpost, trash bin, and safety bench. Recycled coffee grounds and capsule shells will be repurposed into eco-friendly products for the community, giving new life to these materials. Nespresso’s sustainability commitment is illustrated as coffee grounds are composted and aluminum is transformed into new products, closing the recycling loop and connecting these choices with everyday life in the community.

Jiang Xiaowei

Sleepless Rooted in the present and looking to the future, the Sleepless area embodies Nespresso’s unwavering commitment to positive impact. This section shares sustainability values and invites more people to join in these efforts, nurturing ongoing green growth and inspiring a bright, sustainable future through small, meaningful actions.

SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Matt Lu, General Manager of Nespresso China, stated, “As a global pioneer in premium coffee and portioned coffee systems, Nespresso believes that inspiration comes from ‘The Art of Moments.’ Amid savoring coffee, everyone can feel the art of life and connect inwardly. Nespresso Art of Moments Café extends the brand’s dedication to quality, offering a new public space where we invite everyone to enjoy a cup of coffee, learn more about the capsule recycling program, and join us in creating a brighter future.” Gao Xing, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Shanghai Daily, remarked, “In celebrating Shanghai Daily’s 25th anniversary, we are thrilled to partner with Nespresso and Jing'ansi Subdistrict to present this station. We aim to showcase Shanghai’s unique coffee culture and its welcoming lifestyle. For the past 25 years, Shanghai Daily has witnessed and documented the city’s evolution, and we will continue collaborating with visionary partners to contribute to Shanghai’s sustainable future.” Hong Mingming, Party Secretary of the Jing'ansi Subdistrict, said, “Jing'ansi Subdistrict warmly welcomes collaborative efforts that explore diverse methods and possibilities in district governance. By integrating elements like coffee, sustainability, craftsmanship, and public welfare, this initiative invigorates the Jufuchang neighborhood. We hope this pop-up will advocate sustainable urban development and embody the principles of ‘a city for the people,’ engaging everyone in a shared commitment to community and collective growth.” Transforming waste into value, Nespresso is continuously committed to sustainable and positive actions. From now until December 6, 2024, visit the Nespresso Art of Moments Café to join in promoting a better future for all.