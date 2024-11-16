Baoshan hosts biopharma summit to advance industry

Baoshan District aims to position itself as a leader in biopharma innovation, providing robust infrastructure and support to attract global investments, the district government said on Friday.

The 2024 Meilan Lake Biopharma Innovation Conference began on Friday in Baoshan. It is part of the Shanghai International Biopharma Industry Week and brings together experts, scientists and industry leaders to discuss the future of the biopharma industry.

The conference aims to accelerate innovation and strengthen Shanghai's position as a global biopharma hub.

Zhai Jinguo, deputy director of the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission, said biopharma is a core element of the city's plans to enhance its global competitiveness.