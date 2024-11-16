Baoshan hosts biopharma summit to advance industry
Baoshan District aims to position itself as a leader in biopharma innovation, providing robust infrastructure and support to attract global investments, the district government said on Friday.
The 2024 Meilan Lake Biopharma Innovation Conference began on Friday in Baoshan. It is part of the Shanghai International Biopharma Industry Week and brings together experts, scientists and industry leaders to discuss the future of the biopharma industry.
The conference aims to accelerate innovation and strengthen Shanghai's position as a global biopharma hub.
Zhai Jinguo, deputy director of the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission, said biopharma is a core element of the city's plans to enhance its global competitiveness.
"Baoshan is becoming a key site for advanced biopharma manufacturing in northern Shanghai," he said.
Zhai urged the industry to focus on precision medicine and synthetic biology while fostering unique competitive advantages.
Baoshan is expanding its biopharma industry. Biopharma companies grew from fewer than 100 in 2020 to 428 in 2024.
The district also launched several verification centers to assist companies in accelerating product development and entering global markets.
Academician Chen Kaixian emphasized the role of advanced technologies in transforming the industry.
"AI and synthetic biology are reshaping drug discovery and green manufacturing," he said via video message.
The event also included forums on synthetic biology and advanced manufacturing, with experts discussing ways to strengthen the biopharma value chain.