Photo exhibition charts city's transformation

A new photography exhibition titled "From Suzhou Creek to the Huangpu River" opened in Caoyang Community, the city's earliest worker's community on Friday.

The exhibit at the Putuo Cultural Center features the works of Gong Jianhua, a famous US-based Chinese photographer.

The exhibition displays 120 photographs taken over the past five decades. The images capture Shanghai's changing landscapes and everyday moments along the creek and the river. It also highlights the contributions of model workers from Putuo.

"This exhibit combines nostalgia and celebration," said Qi Quansheng, chairman of the Shanghai Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese. "It showcases the city's transformation while honoring its people."

Gong, a member of the China Photographers Association, has documented Shanghai life since the 1970s. He spoke at the event about the city's progress, including the redevelopment of riverside areas.

"As an overseas Chinese, I hope to share Shanghai's changes with the world," Gong said.