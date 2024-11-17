Cheers to Yangpu international wine festival

The festival showcased nearly 30 wine and food brands from China and abroad, including Calvo, LE ENCINA, and trend-driven platforms like Helios and Dewu App.

The event, organized by Aolan, featured a Spanish wine market that drew hundreds of visitors to the pedestrian street. It aimed to promote wine culture while fostering cultural exchange.

Shanghai's Yangpu District hosted its first International Wine Festival over the weekend on Daxue Road.

Attendees enjoyed tastings and were offered a token system for purchasing wine samples at affordable rates.

Modern art and music enhanced the experience, with an electronic music party and graffiti activities blending contemporary culture with traditional wine appreciation along the road.

The event also offered a platform for enthusiasts to explore the stories behind the Spanish wines they tasted.

Organizers reported a higher-than-expected turnout and are optimistic about future events. The festival serves as a testament to Shanghai's growing embrace of wine culture and its potential as a hub for international cultural exchange, the organizer said.