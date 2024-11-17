﻿
News / Metro

Cheers to Yangpu international wine festival

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  13:51 UTC+8, 2024-11-17       0
Shanghai's Yangpu District hosted its first International Wine Festival over the weekend on Daxue Road.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  13:51 UTC+8, 2024-11-17       0
Cheers to Yangpu international wine festival
Ti Gong

Tipsy plans for the weekend with flamenco dancers.

Shanghai's Yangpu District hosted its first International Wine Festival over the weekend on Daxue Road.

The event, organized by Aolan, featured a Spanish wine market that drew hundreds of visitors to the pedestrian street. It aimed to promote wine culture while fostering cultural exchange.

The festival showcased nearly 30 wine and food brands from China and abroad, including Calvo, LE ENCINA, and trend-driven platforms like Helios and Dewu App.

Cheers to Yangpu international wine festival
Ti Gong

A girl poses with performers on Daxue Road during the festival.

Attendees enjoyed tastings and were offered a token system for purchasing wine samples at affordable rates.

Modern art and music enhanced the experience, with an electronic music party and graffiti activities blending contemporary culture with traditional wine appreciation along the road.

The event also offered a platform for enthusiasts to explore the stories behind the Spanish wines they tasted.

Organizers reported a higher-than-expected turnout and are optimistic about future events. The festival serves as a testament to Shanghai's growing embrace of wine culture and its potential as a hub for international cultural exchange, the organizer said.

Cheers to Yangpu international wine festival
Ti Gong

A customer takes photos of a wine cup during the festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     