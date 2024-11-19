Breakthrough treatment for serious eye disorder

Medical experts in Shanghai have developed a novel treatment for a serious eye disorder which promises more precise and effective outcomes.

Keratoconus is a progressive condition in which the cornea gets thinner and gradually bulges outward into a cone shape. It causes blurred vision and sensitivity to light and glare. It usually starts to affect people in their late teens. It may progress slowly for 10 years or longer and can result in blindness. Keratoconus has become one of the major reasons for cornea transplants, which are needed in 10 to 20 percent of cases, doctors said.

Corneal Cross-linking, or CXL, is the main measure to slow or stop the condition from progressing, possibly preventing the need for a future cornea transplant. In the procedure, doctors use riboflavin to strengthen and reinforce the cornea.