Breakthrough treatment for serious eye disorder

  17:58 UTC+8, 2024-11-19       0
Medical experts develop distinct microneedle designs for use in treating keratoconus, a condition that starts to affect people in their late teens and could lead to blindness.
  17:58 UTC+8, 2024-11-19       0

Medical experts in Shanghai have developed a novel treatment for a serious eye disorder which promises more precise and effective outcomes.

Keratoconus is a progressive condition in which the cornea gets thinner and gradually bulges outward into a cone shape. It causes blurred vision and sensitivity to light and glare. It usually starts to affect people in their late teens. It may progress slowly for 10 years or longer and can result in blindness. Keratoconus has become one of the major reasons for cornea transplants, which are needed in 10 to 20 percent of cases, doctors said.

Corneal Cross-linking, or CXL, is the main measure to slow or stop the condition from progressing, possibly preventing the need for a future cornea transplant. In the procedure, doctors use riboflavin to strengthen and reinforce the cornea.

Ti Gong

Doctors from Fudan University's Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital have developed four distinct microneedle designs to be used in tailor-made keratoconus treatment.

Doctors from Fudan University's Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital explored the use of microneedles to administer riboflavin prior to the CXL procedure. Unlike the conventional "one-size-fits-all" approach, experts developed four distinct microneedle designs for each patient's condition for more accurate and individualized riboflavin delivery.

The practice is considered a breakthrough in keratoconus treatment and a paper by the Fudan doctors has been published by world-leading journal Advanced Materials and featured on the cover.

Ths novel treatment developed by Fudan doctors is featured on the cover of world-leading journal Advanced Materials.

